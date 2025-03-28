Posted in: Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Gets Netflix Behind-the-Scenes Doc

Dropping on April 15th, Netflix's Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow takes us behind the scenes of the London production.

With its official Broadway opening now only weeks away, Netflix is ready to take us behind the scenes of Stranger Things: The First Shadow to show us how the production first came to life at the Phoenix Theatre on the West End back in 2023. Premiering on April 15th, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow will take viewers into the Upside Down with the production team and feel the excitement as they race against time to prepare the ambitious, boundary-pushing stage show for its London debut amid mounting pressures and high expectations from fans and critics. The documentary is directed by Jon Halperin, produced by Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, and Terry Leonard, and executive produced by Matt Bell – and we have a preview of what you can expect waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the documentary announcement that was released earlier today, followed by a rundown of what you need to know about Stranger Things: The First Shadow and its move to Broadway:

Are monsters born… or made?

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway Production Details

Stranger Things: The First Shadow features Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux ("Stranger Things" Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye ("Shameless") as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight ("Grey's Anatomy") as Victor Creel, Louis McCartney reprising his universally acclaimed performance as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay") as Patty Newby and Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr, Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), and Ta'Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty's Mom.

In addition, the production features Juan Carlos (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Michael Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix's "The Corps") as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Timothy Lawrence (Broadway Debut), Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset), Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut) and Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson and Graham Winton (The Ferryman).

Based on an original story by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin. Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions produce, with The Duffer Brothers acting as creative producers and 21 Laps Entertainment as an associate producer.

Tickets are now on sale at www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com and start at $59.75. Follow Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X. For more information, visit www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com. To read more about Stranger Things: The First Shadow, visit TUDUM.com.

