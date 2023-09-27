Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Writers Make It Official: "We're Back" for Season 5

Once the writers' strike ended at 12:01 a.m. PT, the writers on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 made it clear: "We're back."

Look, it's not like we haven't appreciated the heads-ups about the fifth & final season that we've gotten – but there's nothing quite the same as the updates you get from the writers on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5, and from the entire team once filming gets underway. As of early this morning, we got quite a bit closer to that reality with the WGA officially ending the ongoing writers' strike as the union votes next week to ratify a new three-year agreement with the AMPTP. The only thing left now is for the AMPTP to wise up and do right by SAG-AFTRA as it appears it did by the writers' union. For their part, the "Stranger Things" writers kept their message short & sweet – while also making it loud & clear: "We're back."

Here's a look at what the show's writers had to say when the strike officially ended at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET for those of us on the East Coast who were just getting to sleep):

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!