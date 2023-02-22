Succession: Brian Cox Offers Jeremy Strong Method Acting "Tough Love" Succession star Brian Cox didn't hold back on his feelings on co-star Jeremy Strong's method acting approach, with Strong responding.

Thought we're still a little more than a month away from the March 26th return of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's award-winning Succession for its fourth season, some rumblings continue to rumble behind the scenes. Following up on comments he made back in 2021 regarding his concern for his co-star Jeremy Strong staying in character as Kendall Roy while filming and questioning the effects that method acting to that level will have on Strong, Cox didn't mince words on the topic once again. "Oh, it's f***ing annoying. Don't get me going on it," Cox shared during a recent Town & Country profile. "He's a very good actor, and the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set." Cox added, "He's still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else, he'd lose it. But he won't! Strong is talented. He's f***ing gifted. When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

In a GQ cover story from earlier this week profiling Cox's co-star, Strong responded to the comments regarding his approach. "Everyone's entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he's earned the right to say whatever the fuck he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control. I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I'm sure they would say this, too, you don't always like the people that you love. I do always respect them." When asked if there was any truth to Cox's previous comment that "there is a certain amount of pain at the root of Jeremy, and I just feel for that pain," Strong added, "You know, I don't think so. I don't think there is. There's certainly a lot of pain in Kendall, and I haven't really met Brian outside of the confines of that."

The fourth season cast for HBO's Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.