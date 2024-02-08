Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: harley quinn, preview, suicide squad, trailer

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Previews Rick Flag, Katana & Amanda Waller

Check out these looks at Rick Flag, Katana, Amanda Waller, and others from Warner Bros. Japan & WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

Article Summary Warner Bros. Japan & WIT Studio unveil a new look at Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime, infusing DC villains with fantasy.

Rick Flag, Katana, Amanda Waller featured alongside new original characters in the latest preview.

Voices of Harley Quinn, Joker, Deadshot & more bring the ISEKAI world to life, with a 2024 release.

A tough mission awaits in a realm of swords and magic - and explosive neck bombs.

Just as we were kicking off December 2023, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio had a question to ask fans. What happens when you take the best of the worst that the DC Universe has to offer and then unleash them upon a fantasy world filled with swords & magic (but not a whole lot of spandex)? We're going to find out later this year with Suicide Squad ISEKAI – and now we're getting a fresh look at what's on the way.

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), the series is set to make its presence known at Anime Japan 2024 on March 23, 9:15 – 9:50 am (JST) / March 22, 4:15 – 4:50 pm (PST). Following up on the big preview we had a little more than two months ago, the studios are giving us a look at Rick Flag (Taku Yashiro), Katana (Chika Anzai), and Amanda Waller (Kujira) – as well as original characters Aldora (Mamiko Noto), Cecil (Jun Fukushima), and Fione (Reina Ueda). They join a voice cast that includes Harley Quinn, voiced by Anna Nagase; The Joker, by Yuuichirou Umehara; Deadshot, by Reigo Yamaguchi; Peacemaker, by Takehito Koyasu; Clayface, by Jun Fukuyama, and King Shark by Subaru Kimura.

Yashiro's Rick Flag is an elite soldier who commands the villains. Ultra stoic. Although he is supposed to oversee the villains, often thrown away by their chaotic natures. Anzai's Katana is a ruthless cursed sword wielder. A mysterious figure that stands in Harley's way, Katana accomplishes her mission with a cursed sword known as the "Soul Taker." Kujira's Waller is the powerful and merciless leader figure whose name will strike fear into the hearts of the villains. Original founder of the Suicide Squad and head of A.R.G.U.S. She is willing to sacrifice the lives of the villains to achieve her purpose.

With Tomoyasu Hotei providing the opening song ("Another World"), Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to hit screens in 2024. Now, here's a look at the announcement trailer that was previously released:

In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

