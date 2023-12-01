Posted in: Anime, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, preview, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, teaser

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Anime Set for 2024: Teaser, Key Art, Cast & More

Hitting screens in 2024, here's a new teaser, key art posters, and much more for Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

What happens when you take the best of the worst that the DC Universe has to offer and then unleash them upon a fantasy world filled with swords & magic (but not a whole lot of spandex)? We're going to find out in 2024 when Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio unleash Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), the upcoming anime was the focus of a special livestream event on Warner Bros. Japan Anime's YouTube channel – and we have some goodies to pass along that we think you might like.

Along with a new teaser trailer, we also have key art posters, character profile images, and episode images to pass along. And here's a look at the voice cast: Harley Quinn, voiced by Anna Nagase; The Joker, by Yuuichirou Umehara; Deadshot, by Reigo Yamaguchi; Peacemaker, by Takehito Koyasu; Clayface, by Jun Fukuyama, and King Shark by Subaru Kimura.

With Tomoyasu Hotei providing the opening song ("Another World"), Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to hit screens in 2024. Now, here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today:

In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

