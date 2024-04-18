Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, preview, Sunny

Sunny: Apple TV+ Previews Rashida Jones-Starring Mystery Thriller

Apple TV+ rolled out images from its mystery thriller/dark comedy Sunny - based on a novel from Colin O’Sullivan and starring Rashida Jones.

Apple TV+ rolled out its first look at its upcoming ten-episode mystery thriller/dark comedy Sunny – based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O'Sullivan and starring executive producer Rashida Jones (On the Rocks, The Other Black Girl). With a global premiere of its first two episodes set for Wednesday, July 10, 2024 (and dropping single episodes weekly after that), the series was created by showrunner & executive producer Katie Robbins (The Affair, The Last Tycoon) and director Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven, The End of the F***ing World). Here's a look at three preview images that were released earlier today – along with an official overview of the series, with Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy, and Jun Kunimura also starring:

Apple TV+'s "Sunny" stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As "consolation" she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Produced by A24, Apple TV+'s Sunny is written and executive produced by Robbins through her shingle Babka Pictures (with A24 and Jones also serving as executive producers). The upcoming streaming series marks the second team-up for Apple, A24, and Jones – following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola's acclaimed film On the Rocks. Jones also recently starred in Apple TV+'s global hit series Silo, based on Hugh Howey's New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!