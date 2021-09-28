Supergirl Season 6 Episode 13 Preview: Alex & Kelly Compare Notes

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Team Supergirl are in a race with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for possession of a magical totem that finds both undergoing a test of courage for full control of its power. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling with knowing she has magical powers not to mention how to use and what she should be using them on.

With all of that going on, it's nice to see Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) taking a few minutes to check in with one another, as you're about to see in the following preview for "The Gauntlet":

Here's a look at a set of preview images for "The Gauntlet," followed by an episode overview, promo, and sneak preview that finds Lena looking for some help in controlling some 5th Dimension magic:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 13 "The Gauntlet": SUPERGIRL MUST PASS THE TEST OF COURAGE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team race Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for control of a magical totem that controls courage. Supergirl and Nyxly battle and each gets a piece of the totem but learns the first person to pass the test of courage will gain control of the entire thing. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) is still struggling to make sense of her newfound gift. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Brooke Pohl.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).