Supergirl: Your Fighters Have Something Sadly in Common; Martian Chill

The last time we checked in with production on the sixth and final season of the Melissa Benoist-starring CW series Supergirl, we also ran down the changes taking place in and around the Arrowverse. From Javicia Leslie joining the second season of Batwoman as new lead Ryan Wilder to Superman & Lois and the previous DC Universe series Stargirl joining the line-up, with Black Lightning setting up a backdoor pilot for Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) and now the recently-announced Wonder Girl series being developed with a Latina lead.

But as we mentioned earlier, even with the excitement created by the upcoming new additions there's still the matter of the long, subtle goodbye that comes along with following the production of a beloved series nearing its final run (just ask Supernatural fans this week). But the show must go on, and though Benoist is still on family leave that hasn't kept the rest of the cast from forging on- and doing their best to keep fans updated along the way. First up, we have Nicole Maines (Nia Nal aka Dreamer) posting a really cool fighting video game character selection screen. Here's a look at your choices- along with their strengths and weaknesses:

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers (Strength: Loyalty / Weakness: Family Trauma)

David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz (Strength: Telepathy / Weakness: Family Trauma)

Nicole Maines as Dreamer (Strength: Puns / Weakness: Family Trauma)

Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5 (Strength: Intelligence / Weakness: Family Trauma… now wait a minute…)

We're noticing a pattern here. A sad, heartbreaking pattern that's also kinda on-point:

Now we get a tour of Harewood's previous three Instagram posts, where he posts views from the cast to let Benoist know how much they miss her. Following that, Harewood continues with the "Martian blue steel" look and then demonstrates what "Martian Chill" looks like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harewood (@davidharewood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harewood (@davidharewood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harewood (@davidharewood)

In September came the news that Supergirl would end its fight for truth and justice with the upcoming sixth season- with reports that the combination of production delays and the series' stead dip in ratings were the contributing factors in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is currently underway in Vancouver and has accommodated for Benoist's time away (with the writing team working on storylines comprising the series' final 20 episodes).

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"