Superman & Lois S02E02 Overview: Clark's Visions; David Ramsey Alert

With less than two weeks to go until The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns for its second season and in honor of today being New Year's Eve, today seems about as good of a time as any to share the overview for January 18th's S02E02 "The Ties That Bind." And from what you're about to read, it looks like Clark's (Hoechlin) only hope in dealing with his issues lies with the last person he and Lois (Tulloch) would expect. Meanwhile, Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) have a tough time adjusting to their new partnership, while the rift between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) grows. And that's just the half of it, and we also have another David Ramsey alert. While making an appearance in front of the camera that week on Batwoman, Ramsey works behind the camera as director for this go-around.

With the series set to return on Tuesday, January 11, with "What Lies Beneath," here's a look at the teaser for The CW's Superman & Lois followed by the overview for "The Ties That Bind":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind": DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.