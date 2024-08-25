Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, jimmy olsen, superman

Superman: James Gunn Shares Skyler Gisondo Look for Jimmy Olsen Anniv

Superman writer/director James Gunn's post honoring the anniversary of Jimmy Olsen's official debut also included a look at Skyler Gisondo.

As production rolled along on the writer/director's David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman, James Gunn always found the time to make sure to celebrate the "birthdays" of the comic book characters that made it possible for there to be film and series adaptations, video games, and more. For this go-around, Gunn is honoring the anniversary of Jimmy Olsen – and what better way to cap it off than with a look at Skyler Gisondo, who will be offering viewers his take on Jimmy Olsen when the DC Studios film hits the big screen in July 2025.

"Happy Anniversary to Superman's pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as an "office boy" in Action Comics 6). Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Bob Maxwell. I can't wait for you to see [@skylergisondo's] portrayal in 'Superman' on July 11, 2025," Gunn wrote in his Instagram post, which included a number of looks at Olsen from the comics before giving us a look at Gisondo from the set of filming.

Here's a look at Gunn's post from earlier today celebrating Jimmy Olsen's "birthday" and his cinematic future:

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent," Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!