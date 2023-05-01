Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Clarifies Coates/Abrams Project Status DC Studios co-head & Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn clarified the status of Ta-Nehisi Coates & J.J. Abrams' Man of Steel project.

With pre-production underway on Superman: Legacy, DC Studios co-head and the film's writer & director, James Gunn, is offering a little more clarity when it comes to the DCU and projects that were in development before the changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Speaking with io9 this past weekend, Gunn clarified that just because "Legacy" is moving forward, that doesn't mean other takes on The Man of Steel are off the table. Specifically, the reported project that's written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. And if you're already thinking "Elseworlds," then bonus points for paying attention during January's DC Studios Day. "Those two things are totally unrelated," Gunn clarified in response to the project's future status. "That's an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it's great, which I haven't read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That's totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like 'Joker.'"

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."