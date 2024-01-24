Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, lois lane, preview, superman, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Dismisses David Corenswet/Supersuit Leak

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn explains why those supposed "leaks" of David Corenswet in his supersuit aren't real.

Article Summary James Gunn debunks a fake leak of David Corenswet in the Superman: Legacy supersuit.

Images of Corenswet as Superman are confirmed to only exist on Gunn's phone.

Gunn shares the emotional significance of the film's release date coinciding with his dad's birthday.

Casting for characters like Ratcatcher 2, Mr. Terrific, and Eve Teschmacher discussed.

Another day, another chance to shoot down some rumors surrounding writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. What's the topic for this go-around? David Corenswet's supersuit – specifically, that there are apparently leaks out there rumbling around social media. Apparently, the image was so impressive that one fan hit up Gunn on Threads to let him know that they think Corenswet "looks great as the new Superman." And that's where the problem began – because there isn't a leak. First, Gunn clarifed a few days back that the new suit wasn't used for early test images – so there's that. But bigger than that, Gunn clarified that the only images of Corenswet in any Superman costume are on his phone – and they haven't wandered anywhere:

Following that, Gunn explains why the casting process for Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Eve Teschmacher (Andrea K. Brooks) was harder & took longer than locking down Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!