Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: Jimmy Olsen, Fillion/Green Lantern Series & More

Superman: Legacy's James Gunn on Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion going with Guy Gardner's bowl haircut, Green Lantern series connection & more.

With Tuesday marking two years before Superman: Legacy hits the big screen, writer/director James Gunn had more than just a social media post in mind to honor the occasion. In an exclusive report, Vanity Fair revealed that Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) had been cast as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) will play Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) was set as Green Lantern. The trio will join recently-announced castmates David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane. After the news hit, Gunn took to Threads to answer some questions and offer some updates – including if we're getting Jimmy Olsen, Fillion rocking Gardner's bowl haircut (and how he connects with the upcoming series), if fans should worry about the story not focusing enough on Lois & Clark/Superman, and what goes into his decision to choose certain characters for the film.

Will the "Superman: Legacy" Universe include Jimmy Olsen? "Yes, it will."

About Nathan Fillion Sporting Guy Gardner's Bowl Cut: "Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him [laughing emoji]."

So How Will This Connect with the Upcoming "Green Lanterns" Series? "The Green Lanterns show is not separate; Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU."

Should Fans Worry "Superman: Legacy" Will Lose Its Lois/Clark Focus? "The primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois."

So Why Did Gunn Decide to Choose These Characters for "Superman: Legacy"? "They fit the story I'm telling. Story always comes first."

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!