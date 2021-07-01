Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day

Yesterday brought the news that The CW's Superman & Lois that Sofia Hasmik's Chrissy Beppo had been promoted to series regular status beginning with the second season, but now Elizabeth Tulloch is bringing us back to the here-and-now to share some important news about the first season of the Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch-starring series. Do you know how the season finale is set for August 10? Well, they won't have an issue making that date now that viewers know Thursday is the final day of filming- courtesy of Tulloch. That means after what will likely be a way-too-brief break, the super-team will be back on set for the second season in no time. And if there's one person whose family can't wait for the series to return, it's Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell's- who's made no bones about the fact that the family was hooked on the series from the start.

Here's a look at Tulloch marking the occasion while thanking the team for all of their hard work:

From there, Amell retweeted Tulloch's initial tweet to let Tulloch know that the Amell family is more than ready for some serious Season 2 action and adventure;

Now here's a look at the teaser for The CW's Superman & Lois, returning July 13 with "Through the Valley of Death":

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

