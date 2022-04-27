Superman & Lois S02E11 Promo: Jon-El's Not Here for a Family Reunion

It's not like we didn't get a sense that things were going to get bizarre (you're welcome) by the time the credits rolled on this week's episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, "Bizarros in a Bizarro World." But the Inverse World story is far from over, as the preview for next week's "Truth and Consequences" finds Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) on Earth Prime. But it's safe to say he's not there for a family reunion. Can Clark (Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch), and Jordan (Alex Garfin) keep Jonathan safe? Or are they just delaying a horrific & tragic inevitability? Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, and Taylor Hack also star- with none other than David Ramsey directing a script from Andrew N. Wong.

Now here's a look at the official promo for next week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Season two of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf"). Smallville's national profile is booming… but something deep below the surface will send shockwaves through the town and may spell the end of everything. At the Smallville Gazette, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm") and Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik, "All the Bright Places") are divided when an old story with a personal connection to Lois casts doubt on her professional credibility. The Kent sons also find themselves dealing with change. Athlete Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") faces new challenges on the football field that will lead him to questionable actions, while Jordan (Alex Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") and Sarah Cushing's (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly") individual secrets threaten to erode their growing relationship. Her family also deals with new challenges as Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage") foray into local politics proves more demanding than she assumed and leaves Kyle (Erik Valdez, "Graceland") concerned that long-buried mistakes could come back to threaten the family. Against all of this, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") finds retirement doesn't necessarily make life quieter, while John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks, "All American") and his recently-arrived daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck, "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living") attempt to make this new Earth their home while figuring out their place in the Kents' lives.

