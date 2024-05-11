Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Prince, purple rain

Purple Rain 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Release Coming In June

Prince fans: Purple Rain turns 40 years old this year, and to celebrate, a 4K Blu-ray release of the film is coming to stores this June.

Article Summary 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray of Prince's Purple Rain releases in June.

Iconic film won Grammy and Academy Awards for its music score.

Special features include music videos and a look inside First Avenue club.

New 4K release contributes to the existing wealth of Purple Rain material.

Purple Rain, the classic 80's film starring Prince, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and to help celebrate, Warner Bros Home Entertainment is releasing a new 4k Blu-ray. Mostly known for its score, which won Grammy's and Academy Awards, the film is beloved by many, and they will be gobbling this release up. There are no new features on the disc, but there is a lot to offer from previous releases on here, in case you missed them, including eight music videos. Maybe you can pair it on your shelf with this statue. Below, you can see the cover for the release and the full list of features.

Purple Rain 4k Blu-ray Details

Winner of Grammy and Academy Awards for its pulsating song score, Purple Rain marks the electrifying movie debut of Prince as The Kid, a Minneapolis club musician as alienated as he is talented. The Kid struggles with a tumultuous home life and his own smoldering anger while taking refuge in his music and his steamy love for sexy Apollonia Kotero. Prince and the Revolution scorch with "Let's Go Crazy", "I Would Die 4U", "When Doves Cry" and the title song in what Rolling Stone calls "the smartest, most spiritually ambitious rock-'n'-roll movie ever made."

Here is the features and specs list for the release:

HDR Presentation of the film

Audio Commentary by Director Albert Magnoli, Producer Robert Cavallo, and Cinematographer Donald E. Thorin

First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty: Visit the Nightclub Where Prince Started

Purple Rain Backstage Pass: Behind the Scenes

Riffs, Ruffles and a Revolution: The Impact and Influence of Purple Rain

MTV Premiere Party Original Broadcast

8 Music Videos: Let's Go Crazy, Take Me With U, When Doves Cry, I Would Die 4 U/Baby I'm a Star, Purple Rain, Jungle Love, The Bird and Sex Shooter

Original Trailer

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!