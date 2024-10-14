Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: doomsday, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois S04 "Always My Hero" Drops Game-Changers (SPOILERS)

Elizabeth Tulloch wasn't kidding when she said that the third episode of the final season of CW's Superman & Lois would be a game-changer.

In terms of the fourth and final season of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois, there's been a ton of focus on what it is that the series has planned for the series finale. But tonight's episode – S04E03: "Always My Hero" (directed by Tulloch's husband, David Giuntoli, and written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing) – was also teased to be an emotional gut-punch and the kind of game-changing chapter that fans will be talking about. So what was it that went down? At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer, so consider this your fair warning before moving forward…

We know that Supes is down for the count and that Lex Luthor (Cudlitz) has ownership of his heart – literally – thanks to Doomsday bringing it back as a trophy. Yeah, this has been some brutal s**t. But Lex isn't done with Lois (Tulloch), her team, and Smallville – and that includes taking out General Lane (Dylan Walsh) before Lois's dad can figure out a solution to bringing back The Man of Steel. In the overview for the episode, we learned that General Lane recruited John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Tayler Buck) to work with the DOD… "before making a choice that will change everything."

Well, they weren't kidding – with General Lane making the decision – after being shot by a rogue DOD solider under Luthor's control – to inject his own heart with the serum in an effort to save Superman. In the process, he not only denied Luthor the satisfaction of knowing Doomsday killed him while also being the reason that Superman returns to the land of the living (though we might have some issues moving forward).

In terms of game-changers, that wasn't all – with Jonathan (Bishop) and Jordan (Garfin) getting into a brutally emotional confrontation over their dad's death before Jonathan's powers finally show themselves. All at once. And guess what? Jonathan's good at them – and likes having them. It will be very interesting to see how the brothers' dynamic changes moving forward – especially now that Luthor's gotten into Jordan's head about Jonathan being Lois' favorite.

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

