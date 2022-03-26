Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 9 Brings Election Day Drama: Preview

Before we get to preview the next episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, a quick congratulations to the show's cast & crew for the great news this week that the series has been given a green light for a third season. Of course, how that Season 3 ends up looking will depend on what happens this season, and from the looks of things in S02E09 "30 Days and 30 Nights"? Things are going to get a ton tenser on a whole lot of levels. As Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) faces election day, she earns a ton of Lois' (Tulloch) respect sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) in light of the canceled football season. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) going MIA is setting off red flags with Sarah (Inde Navarrette), who's also noticing some vibes between her mother and John Henry (Wolé Parks)- as does Natalie (Taylor Buck). On, and in case anyone still cares? There's that "tiny matter" of portals to the Inverse World that Clark's (Hoechlin) going to have to deal with in case anybody was wondering…

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 9 "30 Days and 30 Nights": IT'S ELECTION DAY – Lois (Tulloch) thanks Lana (Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Elsass) when one of the football players mother's starts dogging him for getting football season canceled. Meanwhile, Jordan's (Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Parks) and Lana. Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.