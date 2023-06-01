Superman & Lois Season 3 E12 Overview: Lex Luthor Has Scores to Settle With only two episodes remaining, here's what's ahead for The CW's Superman & Lois S03E12 - including the debut/return of a certain someone...

If you're a fan of The CW's (for now?) Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois, then we're pretty sure there's one moment in particular that you've been waiting for. And now, based on the overview released for S03E12, it appears that moment has arrived. Of course, we're talking about the debut of Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. But secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex hits our screens, he will have been locked away in prison for close to two decades – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him the most – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

Here's a look back at the promo trailer that was released introducing Cudlitz's Lex when the casting news was first announced:

Superman & Lois S03E11 "Complications" & S03E12 "Injustice" Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 11 "Complications": BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II), and Bruno's (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia's (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 "Injustice": MICHAEL CUDLITZ ("THE WALKING DEAD") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle's (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz) is set to be released from prison. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by Sudz Sutherland.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!