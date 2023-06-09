Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: lois lane, preview, season 3, superman, superman & lois, the cw, trailer

Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale Overview: Lex Luthor Makes His Move

With only two episodes remaining, here's the official overview for Superman & Lois Season 3 finale "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger."

Yesterday, we took a look at what's in store on June 20th for The CW's (for now?) Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois. Because that's when Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor makes his way onto the scene – and we think it's safe to say that the game is about to change in some very big ways. And now, we have a brief but very interesting overview for the season finale, with S03E13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" not only having an ominous title but also teases to a major move about to be made by Lex and… meteors?

Superman & Lois S03E12 & Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 "Injustice": MICHAEL CUDLITZ ("THE WALKING DEAD") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle's (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz) is set to be released from prison. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by Sudz Sutherland.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

