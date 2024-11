Posted in: Conventions, CW, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: cw, sdcc, season 4, superman & lois, Tyler Hoechlin

Superman & Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Posts Heartfelt Post-SDCC Message

With the weekend coming to an end, Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin shared a heartfelt message about just how much SDCC meant to him.

As much as we don't want to see the CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois come to an end, if it has to be, then this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) gave the beloved series the send-off it deserved. Along with an epic sneak preview featuring a major smackdown between Doomsday and Superman (Hoechlin), Tulloch, Hoechlin, and EPs Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher discussed what's to come as well as what the series meant to all of them as it nears the end of its run. With SDCC 2024 coming to an end, Hoechlin shared a message for everyone on Instagram Stories, letting us know just how much it all meant:

Here's a look back at some previously released looks, as well as the initial fourth and final season overview – with the CW's Superman & Lois set for a two-hour return on Thursday, October 17th:

Following an action-packed and dramatic season three finale, the Kent family continues their fight against their biggest enemies in the upcoming final season. With Lois still reeling from her battle with cancer and Lex Luthor and his proxy Bizzarro-turned-Doomsday still a threat to Smallville and Superman, viewers are left hanging on edge amid this epic intergalactic battle in space.

Previously, Brad Schwartz, CW's President of Entertainment (and someone who still seems to have "'Arrowverse'-on-the-Brain"), shared with TV Line his impressions of what he's seen so far of the final season. "I have watched nine of the 10 episodes, and [they are] f***king awesome. It is weekly-event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I've cried twice watching [the episodes], and I haven't even gotten to the finale yet. It's Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It's a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc." Though he hasn't seen the finale, Schwartz did read the script – adding, "People are going to be blown away."

Earlier this year, Schwartz discussed the series and the final season during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the final season. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final, ten-episode season, viewer should expect to see Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik. Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

