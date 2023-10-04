Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman & Lois: Tulloch, Gunn Share Appreciation for Lois Lane Purple

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch and Superman: Legacy writer/director share a mutual appreciation for Lois Lane's choice in purple.

Fingers crossed, we should be nearing the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes sooner rather than later (with WGA currently finalizing its agreement with the AMPTP), thoughts are turning to all television & film projects that are looking to either begin or return to filming. And it would be safe to say that DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn's Superman: Legacy would be near the top of that list. Earlier today, Gunn shared a look at how the film's production offices were being adorned in The Man of Steel glory – with one comic book cover, in particular, catching the attention of Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch. But before we get to that, we learned that "most future DC projects will be shot largely in London (in DC Studios' new production hub]. 'Legacy' is being shot in many places across the world, but our home base is in Atlanta [Georgia]." Gunn thought the idea of posting a tour of the offices was a "fun idea" – but there are "way too many secrets" around the offices for that to happen.

"The one with Lois on the cover in a purple cardigan was one of the images I sent to our wardrobe department to try to emulate. A lot of fans had told me purple was Lois's color," Tulloch shared in a comment in Gunn's post. Well, clearly, the two have the same great taste – with Gunn responding, "I really love that art and used it in my treatment!"

The fourth season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois sees Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz returning as series regulars – along with showrunner Todd Helbing – for a shortened, 13-episode fourth season. But Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik will not be returning as series regulars (possibly as recurring or guest stars). DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Now, here's a look at Gunn's response to the "Young Superman" matter:

