Superman & Lois Returning This March; Season 3 Overview Released

It's a double dose of good news for fans of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, with the series set to return on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 pm ET. In addition, the "Batman" universe series Gotham Knights will debut that same night, following Superman & Lois at 9 pm ET. But we said there were two doses of good news, with the second one being a pretty extensive official season overview released with the news of the show's return.

The third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) now are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.