Superman Star David Corenswet "Very, Very Classy Guy": Tyler Hoechlin

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin on passing the baton, looking forward to James Gunn's film, David Corenswet sending him a note, and more.

With writer/director James Gunn and DC Studios' Superman set to hit screens in July (and drop a sneak peel during this Sunday's "Puppy Bowl"), the David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring feature film has a fan in someone who knows a thing or two about playing The Man of Steel. Asked about his thoughts on the upcoming film and Corenswet taking on the iconic role at the Saturn Awards this past weekend, Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin opened up about playing the role for eight years and passing the baton to the next actor, Corenswet sending him "a really nice note" before filming began, and being a Gunn fan.

"I'm excited because, in a weird way, I've always [been] looking forward to the experience I was going to have with this character. It originally was going to be two episodes that somehow turned into four, and then seven, and then eight years. I've always been excited about whenever that day comes to pass the baton, and so I'm so looking forward to see what they're going to do with it," Hoechlin shared. "I think they're great. I'm [a] huge, huge Guardians [of the Galaxy] fan, so I can't wait to see what James has done with it. David [Corenswet] sent me a really nice note before they started shooting. He's a very, very classy guy, so I wish him and Rachel and Nick and everybody there the best. And for the fans, too! I just hope it's the best movie of the year."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

