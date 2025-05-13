Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina

Ballerina: Tickets Are On Sale, Final Trailer, And 2 Posters

Tickers for Ballerina, the first big-screen John Wick spin-off, are officially on sale. We also have a final trailer and two new posters.

Article Summary Ballerina tickets are officially on sale, offering fans a first shot at the John Wick spin-off event.

A final action-packed trailer drops with new footage, giving a fresh glimpse into the world of Ballerina.

Lionsgate releases two exclusive theater posters to mark the film's anticipated arrival in cinemas.

Fandango ticket buyers receive a special discount offer on the John Wick 5-Film Collection streaming bundle.

Tickets for Ballerina are officially on sale, so we're about to have a better idea about whether or not there is a market demand for a spin-off John Wick film. The buzz and reactions to all of the footage have been trending pretty positively since Lionsgate started releasing it, but that doesn't always mean that people are going to translate to ticket sales. To mark the occasion, Lionsgate released a final trailer with a ton of new footage for everyone to see. We also got two new theater-specific posters, one for AMC and the other for Fandango.

IYou get extra goodies ifyou buy your tickets from Fandango. For a limited time, when you buy a ticket to Ballerina, you'll get $5 off The World of John Wick 5-Film Collection on Fandango at Home, Fandango's on-demand streaming service. This special offer starts on May 14 and ends on July 21. Click here for more information. When you buy a ticket for Ballerina and choose your seat, it will be themed with gold coins.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!