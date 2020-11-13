Okay. So that happened. The "that" we're talking about is the penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural, and while we're going to keep things pretty spoiler-free? Well, let's throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign just in case because we'll probably let something slip along the way. What we can say is this before the jump: we weren't expecting the standoff between Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict), Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) to… ummm… "check off" as much on the "mythology scorecard" as it did and has us even more curious about how next week will wrap everything up. So with that in mind, let's look at some of the after-ep fallout as well as what we know about series finale "Carry On" so far.

First up, Benedict thanks the cast, crew, writers, and the SPN Family for all of their love and support. But first? Benedict wants it known that even a sociopathic, narcissistic God knows when it's time to concede and pass the torch for a "smooth transition" (Trump, take note):

That's it for me. What a ride. Thank you again to this amazing cast, crew and group of writers past and present. And to the best fans in the world. My life is forever changed. @cw_spn #spn #Supernatural @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/COcoHsJNqZ — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) November 13, 2020

Then we have a very heartfelt message from Jake Abel (Adam/Michael)- along with an image of something that fans are probably still drooling over as we speak:

Thank you all for letting me be a part of the family. Thank you to such a wonderful cast and crew for being my friends. Thank you to Adam for keeping a great head on your shoulders while the world around you was on fire. I ♥️ you all. -Jake#spn #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/5DxdOoQcIQ — Jake Abel (@MrJakeAbel) November 13, 2020

In the following behind-the-scenes clip, Padalecki and Ackles give fans an overview of where Sam and Dean's minds are at heading into "Inherit the Earth" (though you can tell by how vague their comments are that it was filmed with measures in place so nothing got spoiled):

Earlier this week, The CW released an official image from the Supernatural finale "Carry On" (airing as part of a two-hour series finale event on Thursday, November 19- following a one-hour look back at the long-running series). Here's a look at Sam and Dean, followed by a brief episode overview and promo clip that also does an excellent job in staying oh-so vague and giving away pretty much nothing. Smart move…

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END- After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. Directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"