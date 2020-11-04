Supernatural: Dabb Talks "Together" End; Collins Teases "Sacrifices"

With only three episodes to go until Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel's (Misha Collins) war with Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) comes to an end and the Winchesters shuffle off to somewhere, Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb is offering the SPN Family a few more clues to what's still to come. When asked by TVLine via a fan if Sam and Dean would have a common fate when the series wraps or have split story resolutions (for now?), Dabb sounded vague on the definition of "together" we should be considering in his response: "Sam and Dean started this journey together, and they are ending this journey together. Do they end it in the same place? Do they end it in the same way? Are they both on the same page when it ends? That remains to be seen in the last episode. But the show started about these two guys, and it ends about these two guys." In addition, Collins teased that Sam, Dean, and Castiel will be "going to go to great lengths, and some huge sacrifices are going to be made along the way" in order to save Jack from his fate.

Here's a special first-look at the Supernatural finale event, including a retrospective and "Carry On":

This brings us to the following preview images for this week's episode "Despair" (with a title that doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence), which brings back another familiar face: Felicia Day's Charlie returns (more feelings of "uh-oh" there). Following that, we have another look at the overview and promo for this week's episode:

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)