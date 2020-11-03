Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean

Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel's (Misha Collins) final battle against Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) for all of existence continues this Thursday- let's just hope there's enough "existence" left for them to save after the results from Tuesday's U.S. Presidental and Congressional elections come rolling in. One person who hasn't been standing on the sidelines is Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys, Timeless), who hasn't hesitated for a second in saying that Sam and Dean would vote Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over Donald Trump and Mike Pence. On Tuesday, Kripke kept that message going- this time, gearing it towards his fellow Midwesterners and reminding them why Sam and Dean's votes for Biden/Harris would make sense and why it makes sense for the country.

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet from earlier today:

Kripke started the conversation late last month by letting the SPN Family known who Sam and Dean would vote for. Of course, Kripke proved himself in need of an editor when he followed up by saying Dean would've paused because Trump "banged a porn star" (Stormy Daniels). Thankfully, social media fans didn't hesitate to offer Kripke "notes" to clarify that Dean wouldn't hesitate to vote for Biden because Trump "treated her like shit."

Here's a look at how Kripke's post went, and it's definitely worth taking a deep dive into the responses to see how conversations like this can flow and evolve without becoming a "burn them in the town square" moment:

To be fair, Dean paused a second, cause Trump banged a porn star and y'know, life goals, but Sam brought him to his senses. Then they went for pie. #SPN #SPNFamily @cw_spn #Supernatural @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 23, 2020

A rewrite based on your notes (I missed you guys!) Dean didn't care that Trump banged a pornstar, cause Trump treated her like shit, like he treats everyone & everything. Plus Dean slept with his fave pornstar. But he still loves Casa Erotica: Cabana Nights. #SPNFamily #SPN — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 23, 2020

Unfortunately, Kripke's dreams of Sam and Dean going all-in on Biden and Harris could never come to be even if the world of The CW series did exist (our brains our bleeding a little bit as we write all of this). As Collins explains in his response, Sam and Dean have been at a level of "persona non grata" since the third season so any votes would be considered fraud (way to piss on our corn flakes, Collins). But it looks like they could be supporters in spirit…???

Hey, Eric, I know you haven't worked on the show for a while, but TECHNICALLY Sam & Dean have been fugitives or legally dead since Season 3. Either way, if they vote it'd be fraud. (But they fight for the forces of good, so @JoeBiden would be on their side.) @jarpad @JensenAckles https://t.co/RzCS34ADnI — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) October 23, 2020

This brings us to the following preview images for this week's episode "Despair" (with a title that doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence), which brings back another familiar face: Felicia Day's Charlie returns (more feelings of "uh-oh" there). Following that, we have another look at the overview and promo for this week's episode:

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)