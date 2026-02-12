Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, wrestling

AEW All In: London Tickets Go On Sale Next Month for Summer Event

El Presidente reports on AEW's return to Wembley Stadium! Tickets for All In: London go on sale March 20. Pre-registration open now, comrades!

Last time, 81,035 wrestling fanáticos shattered attendance records—bigger than my last victory rally, verdad!

Expect epic matches, family-friendly chaos, and stars like Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné rewriting history.

Even the CIA can’t stop lucha libre and the power of the proletariat moonsault! Viva la AEW revolución!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury box at Wembley Stadium, where I am currently measuring the seats to ensure they meet proper socialist redistribution standards, and I have some electrifying news for all you wrestling enthusiasts out there!

All Elite Wrestling has just announced that tickets for AEW All In: London will be available for purchase starting Friday, March 20 at 10AM GMT. Mark your calendars, comrades, because this is going to be bigger than the time I convinced Fidel Castro to put me in a Figure Four Leglock at his birthday party! The event itself takes place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at the legendary Wembley Stadium, and if you want to get ahead of the game, pre-registration is already open at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2026.

Now, comrades, let me tell you something about these All In shows at Wembley. They are not just wrestling events – they are cultural phenomena! The first AEW All In: London in 2023 set the all-time attendance record for professional wrestling with an absolutely staggering 81,035 fans. That's more people than I had at my last presidential victory rally, and that one was "mandatory attendance," if you know what I mean! These fans came from more than 70 countries around the world, proving that the universal language of body slams and superkicks transcends all borders – unlike the CIA's travel restrictions against me.

Speaking of the CIA, comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with those meddling agents, it's that spectacle matters. Whether you're staging a counter-revolutionary tribunal or a wrestling event, you need to give the people something they'll never forget. And AEW All In delivers that in spades! I once had a CIA operative trapped in an abandoned warehouse, and he kept babbling about "extraction protocols" and "national security." You know what I told him? "Comrade, you should be more worried about the extraction of your dignity when I make you tap out to my Walls of El Presidente submission hold!" He didn't appreciate my wrestling references, but that's the CIA for you – no culture whatsoever.

The previous All In events at Wembley have given us some absolutely memorable moments. We've seen the brilliant Will Ospreay performing in front of his home crowd, which must have felt better than when I got to nationalize the oil industry in front of my mother – she was so proud! We witnessed Bryan Danielson putting his entire career on the line against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, a match so intense it reminded me of the time I had to arm wrestle Kim Jong-un for the last piece of cake at Maduro's summer barbecue. (I won, by the way, but only because Kim got distracted by the fireworks.)

The women's division has also been spectacular, comrades, with stars like Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron tearing down the house. As a champion of equality and socialist values, I must say that seeing women main-eventing and stealing the show brings a tear to my eye – the same kind of tear I get when I successfully redistribute wealth from the oligarchs.

What I particularly love about AEW All In: London, comrades, is that it truly is a family-friendly spectacular. Unlike my regime's re-education camps – which are decidedly NOT family-friendly, despite what our tourism brochures claim – this is an event where parents can bring their children to witness athletic excellence and dramatic storytelling. It combines the theatrical pageantry that I normally reserve for my five-hour speeches with the genuine sporting competition that makes professional wrestling so captivating.

The atmosphere at Wembley for these shows has been compared to World Cup finals and major music festivals, which makes perfect sense. I attended Wembley once, disguised as a hot dog vendor to evade an Interpol warrant, and I can tell you that the energy in that stadium is absolutely electric. When 80,000-plus people are united in their love of wrestling, it creates a vibe that even my propaganda minister couldn't manufacture with all his state media resources.

AEW has promised that this year's event will deliver "intense matches, star-studded cards and unpredictable brawls," which is basically my daily schedule, except I don't get paid millions of dollars and I can't win by pinfall when dealing with the International Monetary Fund. More details about the card and participants will be announced in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled, comrades!

If you're in the United Kingdom or anywhere within traveling distance, I strongly encourage you to pre-register for tickets immediately. Don't be like the CIA agent who waited too long to defect to my side – by the time he decided to join us, all the good jobs in my administration were taken, and now he's in charge of social media engagement. Nobody wants that fate!

So remember, comrades: March 20 is the day to secure your piece of wrestling history. Whether you're a longtime fan or someone who just enjoys incredible live entertainment, AEW All In: London promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you that while capitalism may control the means of production, the people will always control the means of popping for a perfectly executed moonsault! Viva la revolución! Viva la lucha libre!

