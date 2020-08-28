Supernatural Finale: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Signal "The End"

While Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) final on-screen journey is still a little more than a month away, the cast and crew are facing the end much sooner than that. We learned earlier this month that production on the final two episodes of The CW's Supernatural was underway, and from the filming/production side, the finale is now only days away. Both Padalecki and Ackles took to Instagram on Friday to express how the emotions of the moment were impacting them.

Padalecki posted a selfie as he made his way out for the first day of filming on the series finale, taking the time once again to show love the fans: "As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies"

If you have any "feels" left, be prepared to see them get washed away after you watch Ackles video, where he expresses the importance that three words have had for fifteen seasons- and the two words that bring everything back to reality:

View this post on Instagram It's gonna be a rough 2 weeks. @cw_supernatural #seriesfinale A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale locked in for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), here's a look at the end of the road for our heroes- but will it be a journey that ends with the Winchesters saving the day one last time- or with the destruction of everything?

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"