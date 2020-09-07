Sorry, Supernatural fans. We're not sure how we missed this little gem but as production winds down on the long-running CW series, it was an obvious question that needed to be asked. What happens to all the cool stuff from the show's fifteen seasons? Thanks to Jensen Ackles, we know what's going to happen to Dean's black 1967 Chevrolet Impala car "Baby"- he's adopting her. During an interview with Digital Spy, Ackles revealed that he was given the green light for the set souvenir (nothing illegal, folks). "As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I've had my eye on since day one of Supernatural. But it's okay, I'm not stealing it. I got permission," Ackles explained. "I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala."

Meanwhile, Jared Padalecki (Sam) not only has his own souvenir from the set, but it sounds like he's been treating himself to "souvenirs" for a while now. "I have a few trinkets here and there. But I'll never admit to it," said the actor. "I have tons of s**t! I have a few trinkets that will stay with me forever that won't be missed by the production." Still, that doesn't mean Padalecki's gotten his hands on everything he wants: "I was going to steal the Men of Letter's bunker, but it wouldn't fit in my car sadly. But I have a few trinkets here and there that I hope to hold dear forever and ever." We imagine a warehouse somewhere, like in Raiders of the Lost Ark, where there are just rows and shelves of things from the set- and it makes us smile (with slight concern).

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale locked in for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), here's a look at the end of the road for our heroes- but will it be a journey that ends with the Winchesters saving the day one last time- or with the destruction of everything?

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"