Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki on Their SPN Wrap "Party"

With The CW's Supernatural having reached the end of its series run after 15 seasons with a two-hour series finale event (beginning with a one-hour series retrospect, followed by "Carry On") that's Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles)-focused, the pair have been sharing some behind-the-scenes insights with the SPN Family. For this round of nostalgia, Ackles and Padalecki reveal how they celebrated wrapping production during a year where COVID health and safety protocols make large social gatherings impossible. Turns out, Padalecki and Ackles ended things behind the camera the same way they're apparently wrapping things up on camera: together.

"Jared and I wrapped on Thursday, and Saturday night he and I went to one of our all-time favorite restaurants, just us, and toasted with some champagne," Ackles revealed to EW. It was an understandably different take on their annual tradition of having a meal before season filming kicks off. "We'd go out and have dinner and just catch up and talk about the series and talk about our lives," Padalecki explained. "This was kind of our farewell dinner. It was pretty awesome just to sit there and catch up and go like, 'Alright man, we did it.'"

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END — After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"