Supernatural: Jim Beaver's Heartbreaking Carrie Anne Fleming Tribute

Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural star Jim Beaver posted a touching tribute to Carrie Anne Fleming, "my friend, my lover, my bright light, my beautiful costar."

Over the weekend, the news went wide that actress Carrie Anne Fleming, known for her recurring roles in the hit series Supernatural and iZombie, had died on February 26th in Sidney, British Columbia, at the age of 51. Her Supernatural co-star, Jim Beaver, confirmed to Variety that Felming died due to complications from breast cancer. In the Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural, Fleming played Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer (Seaver), appearing in three episode across three seasons, from 2006 to 2011 (S02E01: 'In My Time of Dying," S05E15: "Dead Mean Don't Wear Plaid," and S07E10: "Death's Door").

"To find a soul mate once in life and lose her is unmitigated pain. To find one twice and lose them both is something that words cannot shape," Beaver wrote in a Facebook post, referring to his first wife, Cecily Adams, who passed away in 2004 from her battle with cancer, and Fleming. The actor would go on to offer a heartbreaking and impactful recounting of his time with Fleming, "my friend, my lover, my bright light, my beautiful costar."

To find a soul mate once in life is something of a miracle. To find one twice is almost unimaginable. To love and be loved is a pearl above price, but such pearls do come more than once or twice to the lucky. But to find oneself paired with someone who not only loves and is loved, but who seems by magic or the grace of the gods to understand you, to want what you are, to want you to be what you are, who GETS you and never feels the need to have you defend who you are, and about whom you feel the same — how many of us can say that spark of divinity has alighted on us once, much less twice? I can.

To find a soul mate once in life and lose her is unmitigated pain. To find one twice and lose them both is something that words cannot shape. Few who know me do not know about my first, my Cecily, my first and greatest love, the mother of my child, and how Cecily's young death came near to destroying me. Far fewer know that I found something akin to that again some years after Cecily's death.

Carrie Anne Fleming was cast as my wife on Supernatural in my fifth season on the show. I fell for her hard, and I did it mere seconds after meeting her. To my joy and shock, it seems the same thing happened to her. We "met cute," in Hollywood speak. As we sat on the set before our first scene, saying our hellos and breaking the ice as actors do when first paired up for a scene, she mentioned the name Madeline Rose. I was flummoxed, because that is my daughter's name, and there was no reason Carrie should know it. I said tentatively, "Who's Madeline Rose?" She said, "Oh, that's my daughter." I said, "Wait. That's MY daughter." Turns out that, spelling differences aside, our daughters had the same name. And that, as also happens in the movies, was the beginning of a beautiful friendship. We ran lines of dialog together in my trailer and talked for hours that first day, and the electricity between us was practically visible. She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn't seem to have an off switch. I was so in love I think my eyes turned silver. She seemed to think I was worth hanging around with, too.

We shot Supernatural in Canada, where she lived. I live in Southern California. The geographic and legal ramifications of those facts, particularly as pertains to child custody, kept us both physically and matrimonially apart, though we remedied the first when we could and, I'm sure, at some point we would have remedied the latter if it had been possible. As it was, we just loved each other as best we could. There were others, for both of us, but always there was the bond we had started with. Had certain laws and maps been different, I'm not sure I would have been able to love anyone else. She got me like only one other person really, truly ever has. Except for my love for her, I'm not sure if I would have been good for her. But she was terribly good for me.

I lost Cecily to cancer in 2004. Thursday, I lost Carrie to the same disease. I never thought my heart could break so badly more than once. But it has. But, oh, the two torches I carry — what bright, bright light they shed.