Supernatural: Misha Collins's Ode to Socially-Awkward Angel Castiel

With Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel's (Misha Collins) war against Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) now down to its upcoming final three episodes, The CW's Supernatural has been offering a series of mini-videos where the cast get to look back on various aspects of the past fifteen seasons. Which is a nice way of saying that just in case your feels aren't already aching over the series coming to an end, here's a loving way to twist the knife a little more. Perfect example? The following clip, where Collins looks back on his on-screen angel's "issues" with getting to understand the way humanity works and not sticking out so much. Well, no one can say he doesn't try.

Here's a look at some fine examples of Castiel in all of his wonderfully socially-awkward glory:

This week's episode of The CW's Supernatural played with a bit of irony with its title "Unity" because if there was ever a time when folks didn't know who to trust, it's now. We're going to keep things spoiler-free, so let's just say that Dean and Jack got the "McRib" deal they needed. Meanwhile, Sam got some "shadowy" intel on whether or not Billie (Lisa Berry) can be trusted- and gets to check out a very important library book in the process. Meanwhile, a certain divine duo get into a dust-up, Sam and Dean make nice before things turn deadly, and God throws a pissy fit and exits stage right. *Whew!* Now those were some tough spoiler hoops to leap through- and all of that leads to the following preview for next week's episode "Despair" (pleasant title):

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)