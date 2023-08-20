Posted in: CW, Preview, Supernatural, TV | Tagged: eric kripke, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, SAG-AFTRA, Supernatural, wga

Supernatural SAG-AFTRA/WGA Picket & Reunion: Eric Kripke Posts Details

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is getting the word out to the SPN Family about a big SAG-AFTRA/WGA picket & reunion set for this Thursday.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes still ongoing – and with little movement so far a bad sign for the future – we've been seeing a number of show reunions taking place on the picket lines. Their mission? To get the AMPTP back to the negotiating table to cut a deal that respects the contributions of the creative community. Earlier this month, we have a chance to check out how The CW's "Arrowverse" reunited to not fail the unions by getting the word out via an organized Arrow reunion picket line event. Now, on Thursday, August 31st (running from 9 am to 12 pm), the cast, writers & crew behind the Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural are reuniting for a picket & reunion outside of Warner Bros. Studios – and series creator Eric Kripke is getting the word out to the SPN Family. "Calling #SPNFamily. Come picket with 15 years worth (!!) of #Supernatural actors & writers. Could be our biggest reunion ever, to support the unions' fight against the billionaires. Also there will be pie & burgers," shared Kripke in his tweet, which included a poster for the event – with a great tagline: "Saving People (Actors & Writers), Hunting Thing (The AMPTP). The Family Business."

And here's a look at Kripke's tweet from earlier today:

Supernatural/The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Dean/Soldier Boy Daddy Issues

Ackles will always be known best as Dean Winchester, starring with Padalecki (Sam Winchester) in the long-running series Supernatural. But after the third season of SPN Creator Kripke's The Boys, it would be safe to place his turn as Soldier Boy as a very strong & respectable second. And it's those two roles that Ackles put under the microscope during an interview with Variety. While Dean and Soldier Boy may not have a ton of surface similarities, both suffer from serious father issues in their respective backstories. But when it comes to which of the two is suffering the most from that complex, Ackles believes the answer is pretty clear.

"Oh, definitely Soldier Boy. He definitely had the worst father and has more deep-rooted issues because of it. With Dean, I don't think Dean was ever looking, necessarily, for his father's approval in the way Soldier Boy was. He just idolized his father in a way that was unique, given their circumstances, given the fact that they lived in a world that was much, much different than a relationship would be," Ackles explained. "Also dealing with the fact that his dad was motivated by revenge and he was John Winchester's [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] mini-me, essentially. He was his little soldier. I think it was less about his approval, and more, 'This is what I'm supposed to do because it's what my father taught me to do.'"

As Ackles sees it, "Dean idolized his dad and had him definitely on a pedestal. Now, certainly, you could pick at that pedestal all day long. But I think John Winchester did truly love his sons and what he did, you could certainly argue that it was the wrong way of going about it, but it was all rooted in love. He felt the way he did and set off on the journey that he set off on because of the love of his wife and his family. It's the classic situation of doing the right thing the wrong way," Ackles continued. "And I think John was probably much more guilty of that than Soldier Boy's father, who was just doing the wrong thing the wrong way. He was just wrong across the board. Nothing will ever be good enough, nothing will ever impress his father."

