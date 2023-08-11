Posted in: Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, CW, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, batwoman, black lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, SAG-AFTRA, supergirl, the cw, The Flash, wga, writers' strike

Arrowverse Reunites for SAG-AFTRA/WGA: Routh, Lotz, Cassidy & More

Arrowverse stars Katie Cassidy, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Juliana Harkavy, Kirk Acevedo, Courtney Ford & more reunited for SAG-AFTRA & WGA.

Earlier today, we had a chance to check in to see how things were going with the "Arrow" Reunion Picket Line that was set up outside of Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Last week, showrunner & executive producer Beth Schwartz, series creator Marc Guggenheim, and others put the word out – and the message was clearly understood. While we will readily admit that there was a lot more to cover than we could reasonably do in 1-2 posts, we do have a look at what a number of members of the "Arrowverse" had to say about the importance of SAG-AFTRA & WGA and why it's important for the unions to stand up to the AMPTP to secure a fair & respectful contract.

We have Katie Cassidy (Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Brandon Routh (Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman), Caity Lotz (Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman), Juliana Harkavy (Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Kirk Acevedo (Arrow), and Courtney Ford (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash) fighting a good fight – take a look:

And here's a look at Routh explaining to The Hollywood Reporter why this particular "reunion" is so important and why it's essential for the future of the industry that the unions take this stand now. Following that, we have a look at some Instagram and Twitter/X posts from earlier today, offering a better look at how the picket lines went for the Arrowverse stars:

As for Stephen Amell, after about a week spent looking to clarify his "I do not support striking" comment, the Arrow star joined the SAG-AFTRA picket lines in NYC earlier today (check out some images here) – but didn't forget to reach out to his "Arrowverse" fam on the west coast. Here's a look at the video from The Hollywood Reporter, with Guggenheim sharing that he spoke with Amell the night before and how Amell was picketing in NYC earlier today. In addition, Guggenheim shared that Amell sent him and Schwartz a message of support for the Arrow picket line:

