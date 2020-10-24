Supernatural Season 15 Preview: Jack & Dean Face One Final Ritual

Earlier today, we offered a preview of next week's episode of The CW's Supernatural, and now we have a look at the official preview images for "Unity." Now that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) know what the price that has to be paid to stop God aka Chuck's (Rob Benedict) path of destruction dead in its tracks. Dean sees Billie's (Lisa Berry) plan as the only way, no matter what the cost. Sam? Not so much- but if there's another play to be made then they need to make it soon. Because Chuck's done destroying other worlds… and he's getting ready to pay Sam and Dean a return visit.

Which leads us to next week's episode "Unity," and from the looks of how our foursome have split up on separate missions? It looks like Castiel (Misha Collins) is siding with Sam when it comes to looking for another way. As for Dean and Jack, it's about one last ritual- and that means a meeting with the first one off God's assembly line.

Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day: