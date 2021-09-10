Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Honors SPN Filming Wrap Anniversary

Earlier today, Jensen Ackles checked in to share a bizarrely coincidental connection that The CW's Supernatural and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys share. Today, September 10, 2021, marks his final day of filming on the third season of the Amazon series. And now things get creepy because it was September 10, 2020, that Ackles and his SPN co-star Jared Padalecki wrapped up filming the long-running series. Now we're hearing from Padalecki via Instagram about how he's feeling about the one-year anniversary. "#FlashbackFriday to one year ago today… when I said goodbye to a character, and a show, that I dearly loved (and, STILL love)… our last filming day of #supernatural… I will never be able to put into words what my time with #SamWinchester gave me. More importantly, I'll never be able to put into words what the relationships that were built STILL mean to me. I guess I'll stick to tried-and-true. Thank you. Miss y'all," Padalecki wrote in the caption to his Instagram post along with an image of Padalecki and Ackles on their final SPN day (for now?).

Here's a look at Padalecki's post from earlier today and following that, a look at a fun flashback story from the two that's definitely worth checking-in out:

With development on the Supernatural prequel spinoff series The Winchesters clearly still in the very early development stages, SPN fans can take comfort in knowing that they're getting their Padalecki and Ackles fixes in two distinctly different ways. For Padalecki, it's The CW's Walker (set to return this October for a second season); for Ackles, it's his highly-anticipated turn as Soldier Boy for The Boys that had folks stalking social media just to get a first look at his costume. And yet, a little rolling back of the clock every now and then isn't always a bad thing- as Ackles and Padalecki found themselves doing this week.

It all began when Samantha Highfill shared via Twitter the cover to the 2016 issue of EW that featured the boys on the cover (their first) for a feature story (Highfill's first). From there, Ackles and Padalecki share some "background intel" on just how difficult it can be posing on the hood of a car. Teaser? The story involves wax and boots (get your minds out of the gutters, perverts). Here's a look at how the Twitter nostalgia played out, beginning with Highfill sharing the EW cover:

I remember that shoot. "Baby" had a fresh coat of wax on her…and @jarpad and I did everything we could to keep from sliding off the hood. Not sure how we got this photo. Ah, good times. https://t.co/1MbKwJBOpP — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) September 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Talk about truth bombs!!! My most vivid memory of that shoot was us laughing as we tried hard to stay in place on the hood (without denying it, or scuffing it with the heels of our fancy photo shoot boots), and failing miserably. It was slicker than a slip n slide. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8MwCdICR6C — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

