Supernatural Stars Padalecki, Ackles Offer Quarantine, Filming Updates

With the long-running series set to leave SPN Family members' screens after 15 seasons, The CW's Supernatural has seen its final run unexpectedly extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting television productions across the globe. With five of the remaining seven episodes filmed, series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles used the occasion of a Creation Entertainment virtual fan experience chat to update fans on where things stood with regard to filming the final two. The first bit of good news? Padalecki and Ackles' Canadian government-mandated full 14-day quarantine started on Sunday, August 2, at 7 p.m., and is expected to end on Sunday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Doing the math, that means the pair have just passed the halfway point- with a reported filming period for the final two episodes expected to run from August 18 to September 11.

Padalecki and Ackles were asked how their respective onscreen counterparts would be handling quarantine, with Padalecki not seeing much difference between himself and Sam: "I think Sam would be reading, eating salad, and running on the treadmill, kinda like Jared… Sam would be organizing the library, reading a lot of lore books, sharpening his mental acuity…. maybe running around the bunker." Ackles is just the opposite, in that he isn't sure Dean would be taking it as well as he did: "I think Dean would be on his way to full-blown diabetes and probably under the hood of the [Impala]- just a plate of bacon and brake fluid and grease.

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"