Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help

Heels star Stephen Amell and Walker star Jared Padalecki aren't exactly starring in series that folks will tend to get confused, with the former a pro-wrestling drama on STARZ while the latter is a modern Western drama-actioner on The CW. Ahhh… but it's those two letters at the end there that establishes the bond of network brotherhood that they share. Because if you're reading this then you know that Amell was putting on different kinds of tights for eight seasons as Oliver Queen on Arrow, while Padalecki was hunting down a very different type of bad guy (with Jensen Ackles) as Sam Winchester on Supernatural for 15 seasons. And even though both actors have moved on to other successful projects, both Arrow and Supernatural's fanbases are so strong that it almost feels like both shows are just on some kind of extended hiatus. But as powerful as both fan movements are (with a lot of shared members), they've lived lives of peaceful, respectful co-existence. And then today happened…

If you didn't know, the fine folks over at TVLine are running a fan poll to determine "Best Show Ever," with this tournament showcasing The CW shows. Well, it's down to the "Final Four" so it's Smallville facing off with The Vampire Diaries and… yup… you guessed it. Arrow taking on Supernatural. Well, with this week hosting "Supernatural Day' and all, Padalecki has called on his SPN Family to "remind" everyone just how powerful their fanbase is:

Hey #spnfamily

It seems that there is still some doubt as to what #Supernatural meant to us all.

Will you help me settle it, once and for all? We got work to do.

-S.W. https://t.co/pohzsJBwLj — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Clearly, Amell took Padalecki's call to arms as a tiny slap in the face so of course? A wonderfully snarky response (which sounds like a crack against SPN's age… damn) all in the name of some fun on a Tuesday:

Amell then went on to share a look at the text thread happening between him and Padalecki;

Want to have your vote heard? Head on over here but don't waste time because the poll closes in 24 hours!