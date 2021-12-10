Surfside Girls: Apple TV+ to Adapt Kim Dwinell Top Shelf Graphic Novel

Fans of Kim Dwinell's bestselling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series Surfside Girls were in for some good news on Friday. That's when Apple TV+ announced that it had given an order for a 10-episode live-action, all-ages series adaptation from WGA Award winner & Daytime Emmy Award-nominee May Chan (An American Girl Story: Ivy & Julie 1976, Avatar: The Last Airbender). Surfside Girls is an adventure series starring Miya Cech (Rim of the World, The Astronauts) as Jade and Yaya Gosselin (We Can be Heroes, FBI: Most Wanted) as Sam, two best friends who jump in to save their town.

Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive headfirst into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside's beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Because together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside… and maybe they'll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, Surfside Girls will be written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (Switched at Birth, Dawson's Creek) serves as executive producer. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (The Shannara Chronicles, What's Up Warthogs!) serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (Roswell, New Mexico, Legacies) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (Locke & Key, Halo Forward Unto Dawn, October Faction) will also serve as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom will serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.