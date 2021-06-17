Surprise! The Hell In A Cell Main Event Is Happening On Smackdown

If you were really looking forward to the Hell in a Cell match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Rey Mysterio, I have some good news and some bad news for you. The good news is you won't have to wait as long, as it turns out that match will be happening tomorrow night on Smackdown. The bad news? This takes one really big main event match off the card for this Sunday's Hell In A Cell event and maybe that's the whole idea?

Announced late tonight across WWE social media, challenger Rey Mysterio has just up and decided that he fights much better on Friday nights than on Sunday nights and as such, he wants to face Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell tomorrow night now.

It's eating me up inside. I can't wait any longer. I want the Hell In A Cell match tomorrow night. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) June 18, 2021

Reigns wasted no time in accepting and WWE has made the match official for tomorrow night's Smackdown on Fox.

Sunday. Friday. Any day.

Makes no difference to me. It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I'll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021

Here's how WWE.com explains the sudden date change for the match:

Rey Mysterio is out for retribution against Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the attacks that The Head of the Table unleashed on him and his son Dominik, and he is not willing to wait for WWE Hell in a Cell. He wants Reigns tomorrow night on SmackDown. Thirsty for payback, The Master of the 619 sent out a tweet Thursday night laying down the challenge to The Big Dog for the blue brand. Reigns accepted on Twitter as well, making it clear that if Rey wants the matchup on Friday night, it would just move up the timetable on disgracing what's left of Mysterio's family name. As a result, the leaders of two of WWE's most iconic families will go to battle for the Universal Title on SmackDown inside the dreaded structure two days early. The elder Mysterio confronted The Head of the Table on SmackDown after the Universal Champion's brutal attack on his son Dominik. Father and son launched a Kendo stick attack that Reigns narrowly escaped. The Mysterios have carried a target on their backs as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but the father-son duo always head into battle shoulder to shoulder. On the other side, Reigns has seen the reemergence of Jimmy Uso draw a line between him and his "Right Hand Man" Jey Uso. Family ties may not matter though when the unforgiving steel structure of the Hell in a Cell closes around The Ultimate Underdog and The Head of the Table. Will Rey show the Universal Champion what it truly means to lead his family? Or will Reigns force another opponent to acknowledge him? Don't miss the massive title showdown tomorrow night at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

So why the sudden change-up from WWE? Well, the Hell In A Cell card is pretty full with an announced (before tonight) five Hell in a Cell matches. These Cell matches usually aren't on the shorter side, so I would guess WWE figured they overbooked the event and would rather get a bit more mileage out of their main events, while at the same time boosting the ratings on Fox tomorrow night with a big must-see main event.

Could this also mean a surprise is in store for Sunday and we will indeed see Reigns (or Mysterio) defend the Universal title against a new opponent at the event? Sure, especially if they're in the mood for creating more surprising situations. But if I were a betting man, I'd put money on the situation I outlined above.

Either way, I guess tune in to Fox tomorrow night at 8 pm to see Roman Reigns defend the Universal title against Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match on Smackdown.