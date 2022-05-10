SurrealEstate: SYFY Confirms Season 2 Episodes Arriving In 2023

Some great news for fans of the Tim Rozon & Savannah Basley (both Wynonna Earp), Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms)-starring SurrealEstate. Among a number of announcements earlier this afternoon, SYFY confirmed that the paranormal drama will be hanging its shingle & open for business for a second season in 2023.

Developed by showrunner George Olson and Blue Ice Pictures, and executive produced by Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy, here's a look back at a Season 1 trailer for SurrealEstate:

"SurrealEstate" follows real estate agent Luke Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings – even as they struggle with demons of their own.

A look at the cast of SurrealEstate begins with Rozon's Luke Roman, the owner of The Roman Agency, the eponymous real estate firm specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Levy plays Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings. Korson plays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint plays August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate, and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants. Basley plays Zooey L'Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency. Read's Megan Donovan is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.

