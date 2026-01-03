Posted in: Current News, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MeTV, svengoolie

Svengoolie Lets "Blood from The Mummy's Tomb" Flow TONIGHT on MeTV

Svengoolie kicks off 2026 with the 1971 film "Blood from The Mummy's Tomb" TONIGHT on MeTV. Here's our preview of what's ahead...

Welcome to our weekly preview of what's ahead with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) on MeTV. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie starts off 2026 with

Hammer Film Productions' 1971 film Blood from The Mummy's Tomb, directed by Seth Holt and Michael Carreras, written by Christopher Wicking (based on Bram Stoker's The Jewel of Seven Stars), and starring Valerie Leon, Andrew Keir, Mark Edwards, and James Villiers. To make sure you're up to speed on what you need to know, we've included a look at Svengoolie's promo (waiting for you above). In addition, we have a look at the film's official trailer, some additional thoughts from Svengoolie about tonight's screening, and a look at a very cool addition to the Svengoolie Store.

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of Blood from The Mummy's Tomb below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about tonight's show and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post). In addition, we have a look at the collectible 3D Svengoolie design that was created by renowned comic book artist Christopher Jones (Svengoolie: Lost In Time and Svengoolie Meets The DC Universe), now available online.

Svengoolie on "Blood from The Mummy's Tomb": "This 1971 film is probably one of the most original Hammer mummy movies, not just for the fascinating story, but the leading role of Valerie Leon as Margaret and Tera (whose brief costume might also be part of the attraction) in her only Hammer film appearance. We'll talk about her career, the other cast members, and discuss in detail the many problems this production had. We will warn you that there is gore and other aspects of the film that may be upsetting to some viewers, so please be forewarned. We'll give you another shot at solving a "Too Drawn Out" game, find Gwengoolie seeming to fall under Tera's spell, present a somewhat soothing commercial, a new song and more."

