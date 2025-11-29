Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Offers "Devil Doll" & House of Sven Goes "Brady" TONIGHT!

Tonight on MeTV, Svengoolie unwraps "Devil Doll," while the House of Sven confronts the all-too-real horrors of "A Very Brady Christmas."

Article Summary Svengoolie hosts a MeTV double feature with the creepy classic Devil Doll and holiday shocker A Very Brady Christmas

Catch the House of Sven crew—Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo—for special horror-comedy antics tonight

Devil Doll serves up ventriloquist terror with unique Sven bits, rare appearances, and classic guest interviews

A Very Brady Christmas gets a horror twist, with the Sven Squad analyzing its unexpectedly frightening elements

It's not like every Saturday night isn't special, but tonight is extra special because MeTV will be the home to a double feature hosted by Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Sven (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie presents 1964's Mystery Science Theater 3000 favorite Devil Doll, directed and produced by Lindsay Shonteff and starring Bryant Haliday, William Sylvester, and Yvonne Romain. Then, at 10:30 pm ET/7 pm CT, the House of Sven presents 1988's made-for-television film A Very Brady Christmas, a sequel to the hit sitcom that saw Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Ann B. Davis, Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, and Mike Lookinland return to their roles (but not Susan Olsen as Cindy). We know you're probably wondering why a Christmas-themed spinoff film spotlighting the Bradys would be considered horror. Hold that thought…

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of Devil Doll above, and the two teasers released for the screening of A Very Brady Christmas below. Following that, we have a look at what Svengoolie had to share about this week's selections – including why the Bradys make for a special kind of horror (and make sure to check out the entire blog post):

Svengoolie on "Devil Doll": "Those who appreciate stories with creepy dolls and ventriloquist dummies will definitely enjoy this macabre mystery! We'll introduce the cast- including the beautiful Yvonne Romain, seen on our show as the mute servant who gave birth to future wolf man Oliver Reed in "Cry of the Werewolf". We'll provide a song featuring that wonderful siren of the saxophone Anita X. Orcist -plus, we've stuffed this turkey with a cornucopia of Sven segments -including the rare first public appearance of a certain prehistoric rubber chicken- an interview that, due to a case of mistaken identity, brings back a classic comedy figure- some favorite interviews with Adrienne Barbeau, our pal Joe Bob Briggs, and Mad artist Tom Richmond -with a cameo from the inimitable Dr. Z, as well- not to mention the Sven Squad and some vitriolic ventriloquist dummies from Sven's past."

Svengoolie on "A Very Brady Christmas": "No, an attention-starved Jan does not whine "Rudolph, Rudolph, Rudolph"- but this group that somehow formed a family has plenty of Christmas conflict in this 1988 made for TV movie- in which a nice idea of reuniting the family for the holidays is torn apart by tensions in each member's life. You don't think this movie is scary? Wait until the chilling ( and possibly deadly) disaster that befalls the Brady family. The Sven Squad will be weighing the elements of this movie regarding its horrific possibilities, as they get into the holiday spirit as only they can!"

