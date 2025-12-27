Posted in: Games, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Returns to MeTV TONIGHT: "The Creation of the Humanoids"

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, here's a preview of what Svengoolie has in store tonight with the 1962 film, "The Creation of the Humanoids."

As much as we would love to have double features with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) every weekend, at least we have the main man on our screens tonight. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie presents Emerson Film Enterprises' 1962 film The Creation of the Humanoids, directed by Wesley Barry, written by Jay Simms, and starring Don Megowan, Erica Elliot, Frances McCann, Don Doolittle, and Dudley Manlove. To ensure you're as up to speed as possible, we've included a look at Svengoolie's promo (waiting for you above). In addition, we have a look at the film's official trailer and some additional thoughts from Svengoolie about tonight's screening (with a special note for viewers about tonight's running time).

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of The Creation of the Humanoids below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about tonight's show and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post):

Svengoolie on "The Creation of the Humanoids": "This somewhat talky movie brings up a lot of philosophical points – and mirrors some of the racial tensions of real-life. The make-up for the 'clickers' was created by the man who created so many classic creatures for Universal- Jack Pierce. We'll discuss the cast- including a well-known Ed Wood player- and give you some background on this low-budget science fiction offering (and bring up the point that the "blue skin" on the androids doesn't always look blue!) We'll bring you a song, a surprise cameo by one of the featured players on a classic MeTV show, see the Sven Squad express some New Year's wishes, and more! Please note- this show, which was first aired during the COVID lockdown, reverts to our old two-hour format- due to production limitations, with the holidays and all. DO NOT read anything into that, as some social media types have – we're back to the two-hour, thirty-minute run next week."

