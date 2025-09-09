Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Set to Get an Early Jump on "The Bad Seed" This Saturday

Svengoolie has a special screening of 1956's The Bad Seed set for this Saturday, Sept. 13th, at the special early start time of 7 pm ET/PT.

This week's episode begins at 7 pm ET/PT instead of the usual 8 pm.

Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) brings his signature horror satire and classic movie hosting to fans nationwide.

Last year, Svengoolie continued its month-long build towards Halloween with new episodes and spooky surprises from the Sven Squad.

As we inch ever so closer to the greatest month and holiday on the calendar, we've been counting the days until we learn what MeTV, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz), and the Sven Squad – including Gwengoolie (Sarah Palmer), Imp (aka Ignatius Malvolio Prankenstein, played by Scott Gryder), and Nostalgiaferatoo (Bill Leff) – have ready to roll out next month in honor of Halloween. While we wait, we've got a critical programming update to pass along about this Saturday's edition of Svengoolie. Starring Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack, Henry Jones, and Eileen Heckart, 1956's Mervyn LeRoy-directed The Bad Seed is based on the novel by William March, telling the chilling story of an eight-year-old girl whose mother begins to suspect that she might be a psychopathic killer. Before you get too excited and check out the promo above, give us one more second because it's important. We know you're used to the hijinks kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, but that's not the case this weekend. For the Saturday, September 13th show, the start time will be 7 pm ET/PT and the show will run until 10:30 pm ET/PT (so plan accordingly).

For 46 years, Svengoolie has entertained horror fans with his signature brand of satire and slapstick gags, poking fun at the classic horror films that defined the genre and the low-budget cult flicks nearly forgotten. After airing on local TV in Chicago, Svengoolie debuted on MeTV – America's #1 classic television network – in 2011, introducing Sven and his ghouly gang to a new generation of viewers and fans nationwide.

Brought to life by Chicago media veteran Rich Koz, Svengoolie – along with his smart-mouthed sidekick, rubber chicken Kerwyn – has catapulted from Chicago cult celebrity to national icon, drawing audiences of thousands at fan events across the country. Throughout his distinguished career, Koz has earned eight regional Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Chicago Television Academy's prestigious "Silver Circle" in 2004 for his outstanding contribution to Chicago television. Koz has also earned eight Rondo Awards, which honor the best in the horror/sci-fi genre, for Favorite Horror Host.

In 2014, the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago unveiled a Svengoolie exhibit featuring his original coffin and other exclusive artifacts from the show's set. In 2016, Svengoolie teamed up with Rock & Roll legend Freddy "Boom Boom" Cannon for the hit single, "The Svengoolie Stomp" available on iTunes and Spotify! Koz's extensive career is chronicled in the popular book Chicago TV Horror Movie Shows – from Shock Theatre to Svengoolie written by Ted Okuda and Mark Yurkiw, and available from Lake Claremont Press.

In 2019, to celebrate his 40th anniversary, Svengoolie made his comic book debut in the limited comic insert series Svengoolie Meets the DC Universe, starring alongside DC Comics super-heroes Superman, Wonder Woman, as well as Gotham nemesis The Joker. In 2023 and 2024, Svengoolie debuted two all-new original comics, Svengoolie Lost In Time and Day of the Doorbell Demons!

