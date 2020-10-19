Heading into the third episode of its first season, Swamp Thing has been pulling some impressive numbers for The CW since its broadcast network debut (especially when you factor in delayed viewing). With each successful week that passes, the chances of the cut-too-short series seeing a second season grow just a little bit more. Here's hoping this week's episode "He Speaks" helps the cause, as Abby's (Crystal Reed) search for a cure becomes much more urgent- though the latest "ambassador" from The Rot might beg to differ with Abby's plans. Thankfully, there's a certain big, green badass hanging around the swamps that might be able to help her out- all of which you can preview in the following promo and preview images.

Here's a look at the preview for this week's chapter of Swamp Thing, "He Speaks"- followed by a fresh look at what still lies ahead for the remainder of the season:

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 3 "He Speaks": STRANGE HAPPENINGS – When her friend and co-worker Harlan (guest star Leonardo Nam) is stricken with the "green flu," Abby (Crystal Reed) searches Alec's (Andy Bean) lab for a cure, but instead finds the latest supernatural reanimation from the Rot. The episode was directed by Deran Serafian and written by Rob Fresco.

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.