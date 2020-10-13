Swamp Thing Season 1 Preview: Madame Xanadu, Woodrue Enter the Scene

Well, it didn't take long for us to get the "tragedy" part of Alec Holland's (Andy Bean) origin story in The CW's Swamp Thing, and now Abby (Crystal Reed) is left with yet another mystery to solve. We went with "another" because now there's this big, green, mossy creature hanging around that we're sure has nothing to do in any way, shape, or form with that happened to Alec. This week, Abby begins to dig deeper into what in blue blazes is going on, as Madame Xanadu (Jeryl Prescott) and a certain Dr. Jason Woodrue (Kevin Durand) enter the scene. Hmmm… almost gets us thinking that there's an episode coming down the trail called "The Anatomy Lesson"

Swamp Thing — "Worlds Apart" — Image Number: SWP102d_0139 V1 — Pictured: Derek Mears as Swamp Thing — Photo: Fred Norris / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. — © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Here's a look at the preview for this week's chapter of Swamp Thing, "Worlds Apart"- followed by a fresh look at what still lies ahead this season (wink-wink):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it9pAXCHEJc

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 2 "Worlds Apart": WHAT LIES BENEATH – Certain that Alec's (Andy Bean) disappearance is more than an accident, Abby (Crystal Reed) and Matt (Henderson Wade) venture into the swamp, where she encounters Swamp Thing (Derek Mears). Scientist Jason Woodrue (Guest Star Kevin Durand) comes to Marais. The episode was written by Len Wiseman and written by Mark Verheiden & Doris Egan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkgdeaXMA1Y

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

Swamp Thing -- "Worlds Apart" -- Image Number: SWP102c_0120r -- Pictured: Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland -- Photo: Fred Norris / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. -- © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

SWP102 -- "Worlds Apart" -- Image Number: SWP102e_0188r -- Pictured: Derek Mears as Swamp Thing -- Photo Credit: Fred Norris/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Swamp Thing -- "Worlds Apart" -- Image Number: SWP102a_0150 V1 -- Pictured: Kevin Durand as Jason Woodrue -- Photo: Fred Norris / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. -- © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring films), Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Constantine), Gary Dauberman (It and Annabelle films), Michael Clear (The Nun, Annabelle: Creation) and Len Wiseman (Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow, Underworld films) executive produce.

Swamp Thing -- "Worlds Apart" -- Image Number: SWP102a_0310r -- Pictured (L - R): Crystal Reed as Dr. Abby Arcane and Ian Ziering as Daniel Cassidy -- Photo: Fred Norris / 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. -- © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
In the following featurette, the cast takes viewers behind the scenes of the mysteries and horrors that reside in the swamps around Marais, Louisiana:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIxoue04d0E

