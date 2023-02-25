Swarm: Donald Glover & Janine Nabers Series Gets Trailer, Key Art Obsession quickly takes over in the trailer for Swarm, a new series by Donald Glover & Janine Nabers set for Prime Video on March 17th.

Prime Video has released key art and the official trailer for Swarm, a new series developed from the incredibly talented minds of Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The series will be premiering all episodes on March 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Swarm Follows The Path of Parasocial Relationships

From co-creators and executive producers Nabers and Glover, the series stars Dominique Fishback as Dre. Swarm is set as the Opening Night TV Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 10. Fishback has been in other recent titles such as Modern Love, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Judas and the Black Messiah and will be in the upcoming blockbuster film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The series follows Fishback's character, who is a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. The rise of issues with concert tickets, parasocial relationships with big stars and icons and much more seems to relate greatly to what Swarm's story shows in the trailer.

Swarm is written by Nabers and also stars Chloë Bailey, Rory Culkin, Karen Rodriguez, Christopher Avila and Damson Idris. The premiere of it at SXSW 2023 will be in the Paramount Theatre on March 10th from 9:45-10:55 PM. As we approach the premiere date for its arrival on Prime Video, the topic of dark turns within obsessions fills our minds. Some more horror and variety in the genre are coming to Prime Video, and we couldn't be happier to see them. So, who's your favorite artist?

Celebrate Black History Month 2023: